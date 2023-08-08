Multiple suspects have been arrested as part of an arson investigation in Winnemucca involving a fire at Keys Pool Hall, according to a release from the Nevada State Fire Marshall.
The fire happened on July 25th. Nevada State Fire Marshal Division investigators and the division's ignitable liquid detection dog determined that the cause of the fire was criminal.
Through further investigation by multiple agencies, arrests were made of Landyn Davis, Zackary Lacey and Anthony Zamayoa of Humboldt County, as well as Jaeden Hill of Lander County.
Hill was located in Lander County and will be transported to Humboldt County.
All were charged with arson in the first degree. Davis, Lacey and Zamayoa were also charged with conspiracy to commit a felony crime and Davis faces a a charge of contempt of court.
Anyone with information regarding this or other suspicious fires is asked to contact the Arson Hotline at (844) NV ARSON.
If you'd like, you can remain anonymous.