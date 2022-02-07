Four COVID-19 vaccine events throughout the community will take place this week, giving those 5 years of age and older a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster.
The events are:
Tuesday, Feb. 8 – All residents aged 5+
- McQueen High School, 6055 Lancer St, Reno, 3-6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 9 – All residents aged 5+
- Desert Skies Middle School, 7550 Donatello Dr, Sun Valley, 3-6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10 – All residents aged 5+
- Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12 – All residents aged 5+
- Washoe County Administrative Complex, Board of County Commission Chambers, Building A, 1001 E. 9th St., Reno, 9 a.m.-noon
Schedule an appointment to any of those COVID-19 vaccine events here.
Residents are encouraged to visit COVID19Washoe.com to view other community vaccine events scheduled weekly.
Health officials say the vaccine remains the best way to protect you and your family from severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Those aged 5 and older are eligible to receive the free vaccine.
To get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, visit www.vaccines.gov
You can also find more community vaccine events here.
Meanwhile, due to a decrease in demand for COVID-19 testing, the operations schedule for the testing site at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center is being adjusted.
Starting Feb. 7, 2022, the Livestock Events Center testing site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Up to 300 people can be tested per day and all must have COVID-19 symptoms or be a close contact (6 feet or less for 15 minutes) to a confirmed COVID-19 case.
To schedule a test, go to www.COVID19Washoe.com and find the “Schedule a Test” tab, or click here. Alternative testing can be found here. Residents can also call 775-328-2427, Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule an appointment or get other COVID-19 questions answered.
