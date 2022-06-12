With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Section joined with Sparks Police and Nevada Highway Patrol conducting a Motorcycle Safety Operation on June 11, 2022.
Officers focused on aggressive drivers through these areas and hazardous driving by motorcyclists. During this operation officers issued 55 citations and gave 4 warnings.
Thirteen officers conducted this safety operation in areas with high traffic volume throughout the valley.
Officers also arrested one person for DUI, one person on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and one person on an outstanding felony warrant.
The Reno Police Department, Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety advises to be aware, be alert and watch your speed.
(Reno Police)