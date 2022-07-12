On July 8, 2022, 67-year-old Cindy Norris dipped her bike tire in the Pacific Ocean from a small town in Washington. In a few weeks, she will do the same once she reaches the Atlantic Ocean on the shores of Maine — all in the name of helping surviving children of Special Operations Forces and Medal of Honor Recipients.
In her effort, Norris will also set a record with the Guinness World Record Organization for oldest women to ever cycle from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean on that route.
“I call this my magnificent adventure and I hope to achieve magnificent results,” Norris explains. “I have been so blessed in my life and I want to give a piece of it back to the children that haven’t had the opportunities that I’ve had.”
Norris hopes to raise $100,000 to support the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.
“While I was in the process of training, I had some obstacles to overcome and Dr. Hall opened the door to help me achieve my goal,” Cindy explains. “Once the surgery was done, I was able to go full force in this challenge.”
There are currently more than 900 students receiving educational assistance from the organization and more than 400 have already obtained their college degree debt free.
“Cindy made a commitment to get in the best physical condition that she could so she wouldn’t let those kids down,” says Tracy Dufur, chief executive officer at Hall & Wrye Plastic Surgeons. “We want to make sure that these kids have every opportunity to contribute and be the fullest citizen they can be. It’s a way to give back to the person who protected your freedom by helping their child reach their full potential and that’s why we’re involved with this.”
To make a donation and to learn more about the effort, you can visit www.cycleforthekids.net.