A family of 8 has been charged in a multi-million-dollar multi-state recycling fraud scheme.
Eight family members who run recycling centers in Riverside County, California allegedly engaged in a $7.6 million bottle and can recycling scheme, illegally smuggling in 178 tons of empty cans and bottles from Arizona according to a release from CalRecycle.
On Tuesday the DOJ's Bureau of Investigation Recycle Fraud Team filed charges against eight defendants and served search warrants at six locations, seizing more than $1 million and additional materials.
Charges the eight family members are facing range from recycling fraud and conspiracy to grand theft and computer fraud.