With summer just around the corner, the 4-H Youth Development Program is looking for adult volunteers to chaperone at this year’s Nevada 4-H Northern Area/Western Camp.
University of Nevada, Reno Extension is hosting the camp at the 40-acre Nevada State 4-H Camp in South Lake Tahoe on the shores of the lake.
Chaperones are needed to provide leadership and guidance to campers July 9 – 16.
The camp is for youth ages 9 to 12, from Washoe, Douglas and Storey Counties, and Carson City.
As chaperones, volunteers will guide youth through educational activities during camp and provide supervision for the youth in their care. Chaperones, who must be 18 or older by the start of camp, will help ensure youth are getting a meaningful experience participating in activity centers, games and programs, while also overseeing the physical, mental and emotional health and safety of the campers.
“This is great opportunity for those looking to become a 4-H leader and mentor, and for college students working toward careers with youth,” Sarah Chvilicek, Extension 4-H Program manager, said. “Chaperones get to volunteer at the beautiful camp facility while engaging with the campers in activities and workshops. Past chaperones have reported finding it to be a very rewarding experience.”
To become a chaperone, individuals must first complete the process to become a 4-H volunteer. Due to extended wait times for required fingerprint background checks, this process should be completed as soon as possible and begin with contacting Chvilicek at sarahc@unr.edu.
4-H is a community of young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills through a variety of educational activities and experiences. With the guidance of chaperones, campers will enjoy the opportunity to develop the four “H’s” of 4-H – head, heart, hands and health – while participating in a traditional camp experience.