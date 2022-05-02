Nevadans are living in a child care desert according to the Washoe County Human Services Agency. It cited a recent study by the Nevada Early Childhood Council which says Nevadans are in an area where there are three times as many children as there are licensed care spots.
"What we're seeing for capacity, specifically for children five and under is very scarce," said Amber Howell, the director of the Human Services Agency.
She adds, affordability and accessibility is the biggest concern. In Washoe County there are 102 child care centers and 103 homes that are actively licensed to watch children.
Both resources combined can serve almost 10,000 kids. But when you compare that sum to the amount of children in Washoe County, you'd see a big discrepancy. The population for children five and under is at least double the capacity available with licensed providers. The U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 statistics estimate there are about 28,000 children in our area under the age of five and there are at least 100,000 minors in Washoe County.
Click here to see Washoe County's Population
"What that tells us when we look at populations is that Washoe County is only meeting 45% of the estimated need in the area," said Howell.
The county is hoping to see more licensed care facilities to alleviate the problem but the Human Services Agency says more funding is needed. There is $200,000 to help providers add capacity and other items needed to run a facility.
Howell said, "We don't want to stop there. We know that 200,000 is not a lot of money for the need so we have to start looking at other grant opportunities and other resources and funding that are available."
Meanwhile the Children's Cabinet is offering families help.
Click here to find child care resources.
You can call its office at (775) 856-6200, Monday - Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. When you call a team member will help you find a licensed provider based on information you. They can even answer questions about licensing, financial assistance options, and provide other community resources.
The Children's Cabinet also provided a check list for parents hoping to find the best option for their family:
- Visit providers and ask questions
- Check licensing history
- Make a decision
- Stay involved
- Have a back-up plan