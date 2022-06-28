ALS Association Nevada Chapter has partnered with Artown’s ‘Diverse Perspectives’ art show and sale to raise funds for Nevada patients with ALS.
The free event will feature over 20 local artists and take place Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10 at 820 California Ave.
Artists will showcase handmade jewelry, art glass, photography, paintings, ceramics, printmaking, fiber art and more. Artown will also donate 20% of all art sales to the chapter to provide support for families in northern Nevada.
“The ‘Diverse Perspectives’ art show focuses on providing exposure for local artists while raising funds for community nonprofits and we’re privileged to have the chance to work with them,” said Dawn Newburg, executive director for ALS Association Nevada Chapter. “Many of the artists participating have a direct connection to the painful realities an ALS diagnosis brings, so we are fortunate to work with them and support their artistic careers while also bringing awareness to Nevada patients and families.”
Celebrating the communities’ common and diverse perspectives, ‘Diverse Perspectives’ provides guests an elegant atmosphere in a lush Old Southwest garden setting. Artown attendees can interact with local artists and authors, explore the art and enjoy the tunes of a strolling fiddler. Located at 820 California Ave. near Reno High School, ‘Diverse Perspectives’ art show will take place on the following dates:
· Friday, July 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
· Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· Sunday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information about ALS Association Nevada Chapter, visit the website at webv.alsa.org