The Animal Ark held their first Earth Day Festival Celebration this weekend, with the goal of teaching families it takes a whole community to protect your environment.
Brierly McCubbins, the Education Manager, Public Outreach Coordinator & Animal Keeper at the Animal Ark explains "Animal Ark partnering with places like the Beekeeper Association, the Nevada Department of Wildlife and the Lahontan Audubon Society we're just furthering education across the board for all of us."
As a non-profit organization, all of the money for the admission tickets go straight to supporting the animals in need.
McCubbins says "We're taking in animal residents from all kinds of situations, so your ticket really makes a difference."
Debra Quackenbush, the Northern Nevada Beekeeper Event Coordinator for the Northern Nevada Beekeeper Association mentions "Families are coming here, children are getting exposed to all sorts of animals they would not usually see."
Each animal at the Animal Ark has a name and rescue story on their enclosure.
McCubbins tells us "The Animal Ark residents, you know the animals come first. Our keeper staff is dedicated fully to these animal's well being, health and care. We love these guys beyond measure, meeting if not going beyond standards for zoological care."
McCubbins mentions, her favorite animal she's met at the Animal Ark is Poppy the Tiger.
McCubbins adds "My favorite animal I've ever worked with of all time, I consider her my best friend."
In spirit of the Earth Day Festival, they told us why they think getting involved with the celebration of Earth Day is so important.
Quackenbush says "It gives us an awareness of our planet and what it provides for us. It's important that we understand that we only get one planet."
McCubbins tells us "You can look back on what your were able to do and able to get out and connect with nature, but you can always set some new goals, maybe you want to start a garden, recycling or composting."
If you weren't able to attend their Earth Day weekend, the Animal Ark has another event called their "Wild Nevada Weekend" as a celebration for all things Nevada on the weekend of May 28th & 29th.