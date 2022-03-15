Drugmaker Pfizer is expected to request authorization this week for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors.
That, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
That would add a fourth dose to the regimen, which currently consists of a primary series of two shots, followed months later by a booster dose, in an effort to provide maximum protection to the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control must approve the request.
