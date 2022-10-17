The Nevada Office of HIV has announced a Request for Applications (RFA) is opening soon to apply for $11.5 million in funding from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part B and AIDS Drug Assistance Program.
The Office of HIV, through the Division of Public and Behavioral Health, is looking for applicant proposals that are innovative and provide programs that focus on individuals living with HIV/AIDS who do not have sufficient health care coverage or financial resources for managing their HIV.
All Nevada-based organizations and agencies who qualify are encouraged to apply.
The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program provides medication, care and support services to eligible Nevadans living with HIV/AIDS. The program is committed to working with partners to achieve the goals of an HIV-free and AIDS-free future through the best practices of advocacy, prevention, testing, treatment, and care.
Applications can be submitted online starting Oct. 21.
For more information go to the Ryan White Part B RFA Portal found on the End HIV Nevada website.