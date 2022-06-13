Lake wind advisories are up for area lakes including Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake from 11am Monday, until 8pm on Monday.
Gusty winds 30+mph will give us choppy and hazardous boating conditions.
Stay close to the shore and always wear a personal flotation device.
Valley winds will be in the 10 to 25mph range with the strongest winds in the southern Sierra around Mammoth Lakes and Bishop, CA.
Cooler 60s and 70s on Monday, warming to around 90 degrees by Wednesday, then cooler 70s and breezy by the weekend.