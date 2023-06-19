Authorities have identified the two bodies found inside a parked car outside the Tesla Gigafactory Friday night.
Storey County deputies say 41-year-old Steven McGough of Carson City and 41-year-old Crystal Aubert of Reno were found 8:15 p.m. on Friday on Electric Avenue in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Complex.
Deputies say no foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Matthew Willette, Storey County Sheriff’s Office, at 775-847-0959.