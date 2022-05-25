A rollover crash has killed one person on I-580 north near College Parkway in Carson City.
Nevada State Police says at approximately 4:56 a.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a rollover crash on IR-580 at the northbound College Parkway Offramp.
NSP says the unidentified man was not wearing a seatbelt, and speeding likely contributed to the crash.
Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a dark green 2005 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling north on I-580, south of College Parkway in the #2 travel lane.
The Ford drifted from the #2 travel lane, struck a metal paddle marker and continued north before striking the guardrail end. The vehicle overturned and the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver of the Ford (Michael Patrick Cobb, a 21-year-old Dayton resident) succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A GoFundMe page has been created with funds going toward a memorial which you can find here: Fundraiser for Patrick Cobb by Trisha Hamilton : Cobb family donation fund (gofundme.com)
#BREAKING Fatal rollover crash on IR-580 N/B at College off-ramp in Carson reported at 4:56am. Grn Ford F-150 P/U. Male driver, has been confirmed deceased. No seat belt used. Speed a factor in crash. Impairment not suspected. Ramp closed for investigation. #DriveSafeNevada.— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) May 20, 2022
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220501313 anyone has any information about this crash, please send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.
(NSP assisted with this report)