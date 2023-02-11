As part of its commitment to responsible growth, Bank of America invested a total of $400,000 across Reno in 2022 through philanthropic grants and other contributions, helping to strengthen the local economy.
The support is said to be helping drive economic mobility and social progress, with particular focus on advancing racial equality through education and skills building.
For instance, the Dean's Future Scholars (DFS) Youth College Internship Program at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) is increasing the number of low-income, first-generation college students graduate from high school and enter college.
The grant from Bank of America will help fund 60 internships through the Youth College Internship Program, an 8-week experience that provides leadership training, two free UNR college classes and a paid internship.
The goal of the program is to improve workforce development, employability skills and academic progress for youth.
The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows Advanced Leaders-in-Training Program also aims to advance economic mobility by providing high school juniors and seniors who have successfully completed their Junior Staff Program with the opportunity to apply for a summer internship. The Bank of America grant will provide six teens from disadvantaged backgrounds with the opportunity for a nine-week summer employment internship to further cultivate their skills and unique abilities.
In addition, PBS Reno was named as the 2022 Neighborhood Champion Northern Nevada and will use its grant funding to continue supporting local programs PBS Reno STEM Works, Wild Nevada, ARTEFFECTS, Classical Tahoe, and the PBS Reno Curiosity Classroom Workshop program. Each of these programs have a direct benefit to the community and present significant costs to the station. The Neighborhood Champion grant will help PBS Reno solidify funding across its diverse and impactful projects.
“Nonprofits are on the front lines of addressing complex societal challenges – understanding the needs and obstacles Reno faces, while developing the solutions and services to promote economic advancement,” said Andrew Diedrichsen, president, Bank of America Reno. “As Reno individuals and families continue to work toward a better future, Bank of America will continue to deploy capital and resources to help remove barriers to economic success and build a more sustainable community.”
This year’s efforts reflect the bank’s commitment to addressing critical issues and long-term gaps by partnering with local leaders and organizations to support diverse and women entrepreneurs, build job skills, support basic needs and create opportunities to help people succeed today and in the future.
As part of a unique program to encourage bank employees to receive an annual flu shot and/or coronavirus vaccine or booster, Bank of America also donated $25,000 to Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) to further help address food insecurity in Reno and the surrounding areas. This donation builds on the bank’s first phase of the campaign resulting in $75,000 total since the onset of the pandemic.
