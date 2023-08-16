Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT DOUGLAS COUNTY THROUGH 345 PM PDT... At 303 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gardnerville, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include... Johnson Lane. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH