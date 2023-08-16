As we've been following President Joe Biden is expected to visit Lake Tahoe later this week.
Biden is expected to first arrive Friday after meeting with the President of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister of Japan at Camp David.
The initial reporting from last week indicated that President Biden would be possibly staying at the Hyatt Regency in Incline Village.
2 News went to the hotel and talked with management and they say that information was false and Biden won't be staying there.
The White House has not confirmed where President Biden will be staying, or what exactly he will be doing, but law enforcement is preparing around the clock to secure the area and adapt to changing plans.
"Our agency is receiving updates from the Secret Service and the local jurisdictions on a daily basis, or actually, seems hourly basis as plans change. So however the Federal Government needs us, and the state government needs us, we're here to assist our assets whatever that might be. Whether it be RAVEN, our mobile units, our SWAT, whatever they need we've got the team set up and ready to go," said Captain Blaine Beard of The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Incline Village Patrol
This is the first presidential visit since Barack Obama gave an address at the Lake Tahoe Summit in 2016.
Tahoe Prosperity Center CEO Heidi Hill Drum says the presidential visit could shine a lite on challenges facing the community, such as traffic congetion and economic diversification challenge. It could also be favorable to supporting Tahoe's core industry of tourism.
A local resident says Biden's trip would have an overall positve impact on the region.
"I mean it's special to have a sitting president visit anywhere in the world, the fact that he is coming to this little great town is pretty awesome," said Incline Village resident Justin Johnston.
However, not everyone agrees. A time share resident tells us he's concerned that the President's visit would put further pressure on an already congested area.
"It's not bad whenever you can host a dignitary like a president, but it also builds a lot of traffic that's not really needed right now," said Incline Village resident Mike Sheffield.
Sheffield also questions the purpose and timing of Biden's trip.
"There's some world event and some U.S. events. How about the Southern Border? How about the economy," posed Sheffield.
Our reporters have confirmed that there has been a temporary flight restriction issued for the Glenbrook area for the entirety of President Biden's stay.