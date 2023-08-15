President Biden is expected to visit Lake Tahoe later this week, according to official guidance from the White House.
On Friday, earlier in the day, Biden will hold a trilateral meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan at Camp David.
After a joint press conference, Biden will then travel to Lake Tahoe, Nevada where he will remain until the following Thursday.
The White House hasn't said what Biden will do during his visit in Lake Tahoe.
He's also expected to speak in Wisconsin this week on the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Wisconsin is among the handful of critical states where Biden needs to persuade voters that his policies are having a positive impact on their lives, and he is expected to visit frequently to make his case.
Biden plans to tour Ingeteam, a clean energy manufacturer of onshore wind turbine generators in Milwaukee, to talk up provisions of the law that spends hundreds of millions of dollars to boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy, lower health care costs and crack down on wealthy tax cheats. Ingeteam plans to hire 100 workers using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law money to start producing EV charging stations domestically, according to the White House.
(The White House and The Associated Press contributed to this report.)