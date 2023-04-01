The Biggest little Easter Egg Hunt had kids filling their baskets with countless eggs, but the event is not only an Easter egg hunt but also a resource fair. The event contained games for children of all ages, colorful Easter eggs to be hunted, and a huge amount of community engagement.
Tiffanie Story, the Event Coordinator for the Biggest Little Egg Hunt explains more about what the event had to offer "We're not only spreading joy today but we're also spreading education, and it's really important that we connect with our community. We have over 70 organizations here today that helps support our families."
For some families, this event is one they attend annually, Story mentions "It's really dear to my heart, when I came in this morning there was a family that came from 45 miles away and they have a little girl that is severely disabled, and they said they made the trip because they were so excited to take part in our adaptive egg hunt."
Krystal and Adam Schuster, the mother and son a part of the family who drove so far, who claim to be Easter Connoisseurs add "We're very grateful that we can have somewhere that we can all go. My mom traveled from California to come and join us as well and it's just a very heart warming and very enjoyable experience coming out here."
Both Krystal and Adam love everything Easter and they live for egg hunting. Adams sister is just two and half years old and her mother says it's a lot safer for her to egg hunt during this sensory safe event. Adam Schuster tells us "I get to win prizes and give them to my little sis."
At the event they have over 250 volunteers, 50 thousand eggs to be found, and a ton of resources including Paws for Love, Cosplay for Kindness and law enforcement letting the kids check out their official motorcycles.
Story mentions why the event is so important "To enjoy egg hunting, but then also get the resources they need to help their families to thrive." But she says the most important part of the event is helping people in the community get connected with the resources they need the most. Story adds "We all need help, right? We live in trying times and it's important to work together, it takes a village to raise a child and it also takes a society to help a child that has been abused."
She also tells us the entire event is in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention month, which started today and goes through April.