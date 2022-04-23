Since April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, the group Bikers Against Child Abuse invited the community to raise awareness for the issue.
The event was held at the Governor's Mansion in Carson City on April 23rd, 2022.
The event was held to inform people about why the organization was started and their purpose.
The group was handing out stickers, temporary tattoos, and brochures.
About Bikers Against Child Abuse:
"Bikers Against Child Abuse, Inc. (B.A.C.A.) exists with the intent to create a safer environment for abused children. We exist as a body of Bikers to empower children to not feel afraid of the world in which they live. We stand ready to lend support to our wounded friends by involving them with an established, united organization. We work in conjunction with local and state officials who are already in place to protect children. We desire to send a clear message to all involved with the abused child that this child is part of our organization, and that we are prepared to lend our physical and emotional support to them by affiliation, and our physical presence. We stand at the ready to shield these children from further abuse. We do not condone the use of violence or physical force in any manner, however, if circumstances arise such that we are the only obstacle preventing a child from further abuse, we stand ready to be that obstacle."