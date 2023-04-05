A law change is likely coming to Nevada would protect living organ donors from discrimination from insurance companies.
Senate Bill 132 would protect living organ donors in a policy or contract of life insurance, life annuity or health insurance.
It has major support from senate democrats as well as the republican senate minority leader.
Democratic Las Vegas Senator Julie Pazina is leading the way.
“Nevada is one of eight states which currently can discriminate against living organ donors, and having found that out from a Nevadan who is currently a living organ donor, it was very important for me to work alongside him on SB132 which essentially puts protections in place for living organ donors. So, if someone were to give a life-saving gift, be it a kidney, be it bone marrow, then their insurance company can't in turn choose not to cover them or choose to raise premiums,” said (D- Las Vegas) Senator Julie Pazina.
One might assume the insurance industry would push back on this reform, but Pazina tells us that by and large, it's not the case.
“They were very supportive, I think it's already happening in 42 states where living organ donors are protected and so it's nothing new, it's not asking for a new procedure to be covered. It's just asking to protect those who are giving the gift of life, so the insurance companies that day testified in support,” explained Pazina.
SB132 passed unanimously in the Senate, and it now heads for a house floor vote.