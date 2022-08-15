The Humboldt River Field Office concluded the FY2022 Blue Wing Complex wild horse and burro gather near Lovelock, Nevada, on August 12, 2022.
The BLM gathered and removed 218 wild horses and 804 wild burros from public lands.
The purpose of the gather was to reduce overpopulation of wild horses and burros within the complex, where there was not enough water or forage to support the number of animals in the area, to prevent further degradation of the public lands associated with excess wild horses and burros and restore a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship on public lands.
The gather was conducted in compliance with the provisions of Section 1333(b) of the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act. Removing excess animals will enable significant progress toward achieving the Standards for Rangeland Health identified by the Sierra Front-Northern Great Basin Resource Advisory Council.
“The gather was critical to ensuring the health of public lands within the Complex, as well as the wild horses and burros in the area, both of which are at risk due to herd overpopulation and severe drought conditions,” said Kathleen Rehberg, Humboldt River Field Office Manager.
The BLM transported the wild horses removed from the public lands to the to the Palomino Valley Off-Range Corrals, located in Reno.
The wild burros were transported to the Axtell Off Range Corrals in Axtell, Utah.
These animals will be readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro Adoption and Sale Program.
Wild horses and burros not adopted or sold will be placed in long-term pastures where they will be humanely cared for and retain their “wild” status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.
Additional gather information is available on the BLM website at 2022 Blue Wing Complex Wild Horse and Burro Gather | Bureau of Land Management (blm.gov)