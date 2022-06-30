The Bureau of Land Management says it has issued a Public Land Order that extends the withdrawal of 684,838.84 acres of public land in Churchill, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, and Pershing Counties, Nevada, in connection with the Department of the Navy’s modernization of Naval Air Station Fallon, Fallon Range Training Complex.
The BLM formally processes land withdrawal applications for entities within the Department of the Interior.
The four-year extension maintains current uses and restrictions. In addition, 68,809.44 acres of Federal land in the Dixie Valley area (Churchill County, Nevada) are withdrawn from leasing under the mineral leasing laws. Non-Federal lands totaling 66,160.53 acres are described within the withdrawal area. Any current or future Federal estate interest in these non-Federal lands is subject to this withdrawal.
The public lands order also corrects a portion of the legal land description published in the Federal Register on August 31, 2018 (83 FR 44654).
The Federal Register notice is available on the Carson City District web page at: Carson City District Office.
(Bureau of Land Management contributed to this report.)