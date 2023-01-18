On January 18, 2023, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a trespass notice to Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge LLC for what they say was the unauthorized use of certain Tiehm’s buckwheat habitat.
BLM says the areas were being used as a laydown area for geotechnical drilling operations associated with collection of subsurface data.
BLM’s November 2, 2022 approval of Ioneer’s application for the drilling operations directed that all proposed disturbance related to drilling activities was to be conducted outside of areas identified as critical habitat for Tiehm’s buckwheat, a plant listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS.)
On January 12, 2023, the BLM received notification from an outside party of a disturbance within the Tiehm’s buckwheat critical habitat.
BLM conducted a site visit and compliance inspection on January 13, 2023 and BLM inspectors confirmed the unauthorized placement of a water bladder and identified remnants of a laydown yard within designated critical habitat.
Ioneer has 14 days in which to respond to the trespass notice. While most of the equipment has already been removed, BLM has directed the company to hold on further reclamation of the area until the USFWS and BLM can be present.
Ioneer says it is aware of the permit breach relating to its November 2022 geotechnical drilling program (“Program”). Storage of drill program related equipment along Cave Springs Road was not authorised under the permit issued by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for the Program.
The company says what occurred was a violation of BLM regulatory requirements and that no Tiehm’s buckwheat was disturbed.
Ioneer Managing Director Bernard Rowe said:
“We take full responsibility for the breach and sincerely regret the inadvertent noncompliance with the permit. Since day one, Ioneer has instructed our staff and contractors about the need to observe all permit conditions. We are investigating exactly how this failure occurred, and we will take action to assure total compliance in the future.”
Ioneer is cooperating with BLM in responding to this event.