With the return of cool, fall weather, the Bureau of Land Management has rescinded fire restrictions on public lands managed by the Applegate and Eagle Lake field offices in Lassen, Modoc, and Plumas counties, eastern parts of Shasta and Siskiyou counties in northeast California, and in parts of Washoe and Humboldt counties in northwest Nevada.
The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
Easing of fire restrictions means that campfires are again allowed.
Campfire permits are required outside of developed campgrounds on BLM-managed lands in California which are available free online at and at BLM, U.S. Forest Service and CAL FIRE offices.
“Even though we are experiencing fall weather conditions, people recreating on public lands should still be careful using fire,” said Dereck Wilson, manager of the BLM’s Northern California District. “Campers should always keep campfires small and make sure they are fully extinguished when leaving a campsite.”
Year-found fire restrictions remain in place for BLM-managed public lands in California.
These orders require that a five-foot diameter area be cleared to bare soil and be free of overhead flammable material before a campfire is used. The order requires that anyone using a campfire have a round-point shovel with a handle at least 35-inches-long nearby.
The restrictions also prohibit possession or use of fireworks. Target shooters may not use incendiary, steel core or exploding ammunition, or exploding targets. The full year-round fire order is available here: BLM0021206_CA Statewide Fire Order_final.pdf
More information about use of fire on public lands is available from the BLM Applegate Field Office, 530-233-4666 and the Eagle Lake Field Office, 530-257-0456.