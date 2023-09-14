Caesars Entertainment says someone broke into their network and were able to obtain information on loyalty program customers.
This includes Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers.
The breach was disclosed in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. Caesars says the breach was discovered last Thursday.
We have reached out to Caesar's properties here in Reno to get more information about the possible local impact, but haven't heard back yet.
In a statement, Caesars said, "We have taken steps to ensure that the stolen data is deleted by the unauthorized actor, although we cannot guarantee this result. We are monitoring the web and have not seen any evidence that the data has been further shared, published, or otherwise misused. Nonetheless, out of an abundance of caution, we are offering credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to all members of our loyalty program. To sign up for these services, members may call (888) 652-1580 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday other than holidays."
It adds, "The trust of our valued guests and members is deeply important to us, and we regret any concern or inconvenience this may cause."
As we've been following, MGM Resorts also reported a cyberattack earlier this week.
Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts said the event started Sunday and that it shut down “certain systems” in efforts to protect data. It did not call it a cyberattack or specify which systems were affected. It said reservations and casino floors in Las Vegas and states including Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Ohio were affected.
Late Monday, the company posted a statement saying that “resorts, including dining, entertainment and gaming are currently operational” and that "guests remain able to access their hotel rooms and our front desk staff is ready to assist ... as needed.”
The company operates tens of thousands of hotel rooms in Las Vegas at its flagship MGM Grand and properties including Bellagio, Aria, New York-New York and Mandalay Bay. It also operates resorts in China and Macau.
