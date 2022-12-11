The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated more than $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.
The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
The active transportation projects approved at the meeting will benefit disadvantaged communities throughout California, two-thirds of which will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.
The projects make up more than half of the 2023 Active Transportation Program, with an additional $700 million to be awarded in the spring. Much of the funding comes from a one-time infusion of $1 billion for active transportation in the 2022-23 state budget as part of a nearly $15 billion transportation infrastructure package.
“California and our federal partners are continuing to make historic headway in addressing our transportation needs and advancing safety, equity, climate action and economic prosperity,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “Importantly, this includes significant investments in infrastructure that allows everyone to access active means of transportation, like walking and biking.”
Active transportation projects approved at the meeting include:
- City of West Sacramento: $16 million for the I Street Bridge Deck Conversion Project. This project will repurpose and modernize the historic I Street Bridge to close an active transportation gap and foster economic development between low-income and disadvantaged neighborhoods in West Sacramento and Sacramento. The project will construct and connect new Americans with Disabilities Act compliant bicycle/pedestrian ramps on both sides of the Sacramento River and enhance the upper deck to facilitate and encourage active transportation between the two cities.
- Nevada County: $13.8 million for State Route 49 multi-modal corridor improvements.
- City of Rancho Cordova: $19.9 million for a Zinfandel Drive bicycle/pedestrian overcrossing.
- Yuba County: $21 million for the West Linda Safe Routes to School Project.
- City of Williams: $9.3 million for the E Street Complete Streets Project.
- Town of Paradise: $12.3 million for the Neal Gateway Project; $6.7 million for the Skyway Link Project; and $22 million for the Pentz Road Pathway Project.
- City of Placerville: $15.4 million for the first phase of Placerville Drive bicycle and pedestrian facilities improvements.
- Butte County: $7.8 million for the South Oroville Bicycle and Pedestrian Connectivity Project.
- City of Sacramento: $1.1 million for the Envision Broadway Project in Oak Park.
The $878 million in projects the CTC approved include:
- $740,000 for right of way and project development support costs on a $5 million project to install a traffic signal at the intersection of State Route 32 and Meridian Road, west of Chico. Construction is estimated to start in summer 2023.
- $720,000 for right of way and project development support costs on a $6 million project to raise the roadway, install culverts across the roadway and re-grade roadside ditches to prevent flooding on State Route 99 from north of Wilson Landing Road to the Keefer Slough Bridge north of Chico. Construction is estimated to start in 2024.
SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually that is shared equally between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.
For more information about transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.