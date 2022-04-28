In July of 2021, the Tamarack fire burned 9,959 acres of Bureau of Land Management managed lands. Of that, only 130 acres are proposed for harvest to meet restoration goals of removing overhead hazards from dead trees and to prepare the areas for planting of tree seedlings.
The Sierra Front Field Office approved the implementation of the Tamarack Fire Salvage Project in accordance with Title 43 of the Code of Federal Regulations. The project will remove fire-killed trees that are near roads, trails, and camping areas within the Indian Creek Recreation Area, near Markleeville, CA.
Intermittent traffic control could occur during tree falling operations near Airport Road and along the Curtz Lake trail from mid-July to mid-October.
“The goal of the Tamarack Fire Salvage Project is to remove fire-killed trees within striking distance to roads, trails, and camping areas in the Indian Creek Recreation Area before they become a public safety hazard,” said Kim Dow, Sierra Front Field Manager.
After the dead trees are removed from the harvest units, the BLM plans to plant a mixture of tree species on approximately 400 acres in the next two to five years. Removal of dead trees also allows reforestation personnel to safely operate within the planting units to maintain the survival and growth of planted trees.
The reforestation project will focus on the goals of creating a healthy, ecologically diverse, and fire resilient fuel break along the main access road into the Indian Creek Campground.
The decision by forest management is effective today and the BLM will proceed with the timber sale contracting process and plans to competitively offer the salvage timber within the next 30-60 days.
(The Carson City District Office of BLM Nevada assisted with this report.)