Weather Alert

.Heavy rain with higher snow levels is expected to bring flooding, mainly in areas below approximately 6500 feet. The main impacts are expected to be on smaller creeks and streams and in areas of poor drainage, but minor to moderate river flooding river flooding may occur. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY... ...REPLACES FLOOD WATCH... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of California and western Nevada, including the following counties and independent city, in California, Alpine, El Dorado, Lassen, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas and Sierra. In western Nevada, Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, Mineral, Storey and Washoe. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Minor to moderate flooding along creeks and streams as well as in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Expect rapid rises on mainstem rivers to minor flood stage possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1237 PM PST, Rapid river rises may led to minor flooding on the Carson River and the Susan River. Other rivers are expected to rise significantly, but are not currently forecast to reach flood stage. - Snow levels are forecast to rise rapidly to around 8500 feet Thursday night into Friday morning and then drop closer to 6000 feet Friday afternoon or evening. The heaviest precipitation is forecast Thursday night into Friday morning and when the urban and poor drainage flooding impacts are expected. Flooding along creeks and streams may be somewhat delayed as water works its way into those areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Night time flooding can be especially hazardous. &&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY... * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Waves 2 to 5 feet on Pyramid Lake. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Greater Reno- Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow down tree limbs and a few power outages may result. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Lake waters will be rough and small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind prone locations along I-580 north of Reno and through Washoe Valley, and US-95 near Walker Lake could see periods of stronger wind gusts in excess of 60 mph at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&