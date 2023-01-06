If the Monday storm turns warm and brings the forecasted 2-2.5” or more of rain that also melts snow, according to South Lake Tahoe officials, residents there could experience similar flooding to 2017 and prior years.
The City is urging residents to take the threat of flooding seriously and prepare now.
Sandbags are available at the following locations:
Fire Station 3
2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd.
Behind the Station
Shovels and bags provided; shovels are limited, so you are encouraged to bring your own.
Search & Rescue Building
1834 Santa Fe Rd.
Please bring your own shovel.
To learn if your home or business is in a flood plain or historic localized flooding area, visit https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/21f15d8e/Ap5E6SKO7RGP5eYeC2wmKA?u=https%3A%2F%2Farcg.is%2F0ifSPu0.