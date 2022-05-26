May 26 Update:
The Tahoe Fund and Clean Up The Lake announced today that the new art installation created from some of the 25,000+ pounds of trash removed from Lake Tahoe will take the form of a bald eagle holding a Lahontan cutthroat trout.
Following the unprecedented year-long scuba clean-up of Lake Tahoe by Clean Up The Lake, the Tahoe Fund with support from Tahoe Blue Vodka commissioned artists to create a sculpture using some of the recovered items from the lake.
"Surfaced," depicting the bald eagle and trout, will be created by internationally recognized artists Joel Dean Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova with production by the art agency Building 180. Once complete, it will become a permanent art installation at the new Tahoe South Events Center to educate visitors about what lies beneath the waters.
Voters have until May 20 to select a fox, Lahontan cutthroat trout or bald eagle for the permanent art installation at the new Tahoe South Events Center.
In 2020, Clean Up The Lake partnered with the Tahoe Fund to raise the funds necessary for the first-ever 72-mile scuba clean-up of Lake Tahoe. Thanks to a matching $100,000 donation from Tahoe Blue Vodka, $25,000 from Vail Resorts, more than 135 Tahoe Fund donors, NDSL’s Lake Tahoe License Plate Program and other grant giving agencies, the dive team started the clean-up on May 14, 2021. Their effort is expected to be completed on May 10, 2022.
“Our team has been hard at work beneath the surface of Lake Tahoe for the past year," said Colin West, founder of nonprofit Clean Up The Lake. “We are thankful to have such a wonderful location to see our work turn into a beautiful piece of art that will further our efforts to improve the environment.”
One of their best known sculptures is “Ethyl,” an 82-foot life-size whale made from 5,000 pounds of hand recycled trash that was commissioned by the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Hub Strategy & Communication for a campaign about plastic pollution and ocean conservation.
“Surfaced,” a permanent art installation, will be featured at the new Tahoe South Events Center to educate visitors about what lies beneath Tahoe’s blue waters. Today, the nonprofits are launching a contest inviting the public to vote on the endangered animal form the sculpture will take: a Sierra Nevada Red Fox, Lahontan Cutthroat Trout or Bald Eagle holding a Lahontan Cutthroat Trout.
The sculpture will be up at the new Tahoe South Events Center, scheduled for opening in early 2023.
The events center will feature two levels: an event floor, suites, conference and meeting room level, as well as an event lawn area.
Seating for up to 6,000 will be available for concerts, performing arts, trade shows, and sporting exhibitions along with a seasonal micro-transit system. It is expected to host up to 130 events a year with opportunities to expand visitation into shoulder seasons and mid-week periods.
“Clean Up The Lake’s incredible effort to surface trash around all 72-miles of Lake Tahoe is nearing completion and the team has already removed over 21,000 pounds of trash,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “By creating a permanent art sculpture at this wonderful location with some of what was recovered from the lake, our hope is that it will inspire greater environmental stewardship and remind those who love Lake Tahoe that it’s up to all of us to take care of it.”
(Clean Up The Lake)