CAL FIRE says the Rices Fire in Nevada County is now 10% contained and has reached 904 acres. Smoke is expected to drift into our area.
The fire burning along the Yuba River in Nevada County, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Unit Chief Brian Estes told an early afternoon briefing, according to the Associated Press.
Full containment is expected by July 1.
CAL FIRE says 520 buildings are threatened and four structures have been destroyed.
#RicesFire Wednesday June 29, 2022 am update. 769 acres 0% contained. See attached incident update for more information.￼ pic.twitter.com/Xvz8UZUzUf— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 29, 2022
They also say some firefighters have suffered heat injuries.
Evacuation orders are in place for the communities of Birchville, Sweetland, French Corral, Bridgeport, Rice’s Crossing, and the Buttermilk area.
Evacuation warnings in the place for the communities of Sebastopol, North San Juan, New School, Robinson, Greater Tyler Foote, northern Purdon Road, Millhouse, Montezuma, and Central Purdon.
You can find more info at community.zonehaven.com.
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says a temporary evacuation point is set up at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City.
If you have been displaced from the #RicesFire, the Nevada County Fairgrounds is open to receive animals. pic.twitter.com/6jcVlcN6Tf— Nevada County Sheriff's Office (@NevCoSheriff) June 28, 2022
They say this QR code will lead you to a place with maps and updates.
The Ready Nevada County Dashboard has updated maps and information. Visit https://t.co/PqatWeA8sT or this QR link for more.#RicesFire pic.twitter.com/Kh89xgCEfW— Nevada County Sheriff's Office (@NevCoSheriff) June 28, 2022