Caltrans is expected to install a 100-foot long culvert beneath State Route 89 north of Markleeville in anticipation of reopening the storm-damaged roadway.
Caltrans says it picked up the 8-foot diameter culvert from the Maintenance Yard in Ione and will deliver it Thursday to the affected area.
Shoring will be installed Thursday for excavation of the pipe. Caltrans says the 2-week completion timeline still stands.
Caltrans says Markleeville residents have not been able to access Route 89 since August 3 when a storm created mudslides and debris flows in the Tamarack Fire burn scar area.
Route 89 remains closed between Turtle Rock Park Road and Webster Street.
Visitors can access the community via Route 89 Monitor Pass and Route 4 Ebbetts Pass.
(Caltrans contributed to this report.)