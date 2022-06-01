Today, Governor Steve Sisolak and Senator Jacky Rosen joined supporters to early vote for and alongside Lt. Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead. The Governor and Senator cited Cano Burkhead’s background as an educator and her strong record supporting small businesses in support of her candidacy.
“I was honored to be joined by Governor Sisolak, Senator Rosen, family and friends as I cast my ballot today,” Lt. Governor Cano Burkhead said. “I look forward to serving a full term as Governor Sisolak’s partner, and being a voice for educators, students and parents.”
“Lisa represents the best of Nevada and has the vision, heart, and determination to lead our state in the right direction as Lt. Governor,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “With Lisa by my side, we will continue diversifying and growing our economy, supporting our small businesses, improving our schools, and moving Nevada forward - which is why I was proud to cast my ballot for her as Lt. Governor today.”
"Lisa is doing an outstanding job as Lt. Governor, and I’m proud to cast my vote early for her to keep moving Nevada forward alongside Governor Sisolak," said Senator Jacky Rosen. "I’ve seen how committed Lisa is to strengthening Nevada’s education system, helping our small businesses thrive, and fighting for better access to mental health care across our state, and that’s why she has my full support."
The primary election is Tuesday, June 14th. Nevadans may vote early in-person at any polling location in their county through Friday, June 10th, 2022. Nevadans voting by mail must have their ballots postmarked or dropped off before or on primary Election Day.
(The Nevada Dems contributed to this report.)