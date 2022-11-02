(November 2, 2022) A new poll conducted by Emerson College Polling, The Hill and KLAS Las Vegas (KTVN's CBS Affiliate in Southern Nevada) and released today shows Joe Lombardo with a four point lead over incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak.

They stand at 49% and 45% respectively.

Three percent are undecided. With undecided voters’ support accounted for, Lombardo’s support increases to 50% and Sisolak to 46%.

Since September, Lombardo has gained nine percentage points and Sisolak has gained five percentage points.

In the Secretary of State election, 43% plan to vote for Republican Jim Marchant while 41% plan to vote for Democrat Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar. Eight percent are undecided.

For Attorney General, 45% plan to vote for Democrat Aaron Ford and 40% plan to vote for Republican Sigal Chattah. Six percent are undecided.

More on the poll shows how voters feel about Nevada's senate candidates and candidates in congressional races. Find those numbers in the story below.

Also according to the new poll, the economy is the top issue in determining the vote for 46% of voters, followed by “threats to democracy” (14%), abortion access (13%) healthcare (7%), and immigration (7%),

46% of voters plan to vote against Question 3 on the ballot, which would amend the Nevada Constitution to allow voters the right to participate in open primary election and implement ranked-choice voting, while 41% plan to vote in favor of the question, and 12% are undecided.