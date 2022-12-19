On December 14th 2022, the League of American Bicyclists honored the efforts of Carson City to build better places for people to bike with a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award.
Carson City joins 501 communities across the country in the movement for safer streets and better bicycling for everyone.
The League of American Bicyclists’ Bicycle Friendly America program sets the standard for how communities build and benchmark progress toward making biking better.
The award recognizes Carson City for its commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit its residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.
“Building a community where bicycling is safer and easier for everyone that lives or visits Carson City is important to us. That’s why we’re proud to celebrate this Bronze-level award and the recognition from the League." said Scott Bohemier, Transportation Planner at Carson City Public Works. "
The rigorous application process is an educational tool in itself, and includes an opportunity for local bicyclists and active transportation advocates to provide input on their experiences and perceptions of bicycling in their community.
While the award process considers very visible elements such as bike infrastructure, other essential elements include efforts around adult and youth bike education, encouragement through events like Bike to Work Day, evaluation mechanisms, and enforcement all through the lens of equity.
For additional information on Carson City's Bronze-level award and their efforts to continue to improve the cycling community, contact Scott Bohemier at sbohemier@carson.org or visit carson.org