The Carson City School District (CCSD) has announced the appointment of 13 new principals and district administrators for the 2022-2023 school year.
- Dan Sadler, associate superintendent of Human Resources
- Spencer Winward, director of Fiscal Service
- Christine Perkins, director of Grants and Special Projects
- Amy Robinson, principal of Carson Middle School
- Jon “Shelby” Tuttle, principal of Empire Elementary School
- Chelise Crookshanks, principal of Mark Twain Elementary School
- Josh Billings, vice principal of Career and Technical Education at Carson High
- Jeremy Lewis, vice principal of Carson Middle School
- Kari Pryor, dean of students at Carson Middle School
- Greg Thetford, vice principal of Eagle Valley Middle School
- Carolyn Cook, vice principal of Bordewich Bray Elementary School
- Jeff Hurzel, vice principal of Fremont Elementary School
- Hannah Etchison, special projects coordinator, McKinney Vento & Foster Care
"We welcome all these qualified individuals in their new roles,” said Mr. Andrew Feuling, superintendent for the Carson City School District. “Being an administrator in a public school district is no easy task these days. Stepping up to be a leader will provide valuable and dynamic support to the teams at their respective schools. I look forward to working alongside some of Carson City’s finest educators as they become familiar with their new assignments.”
Mr. Dan Sadler is a product of the Carson City School District. He was raised here, graduated from Carson High School and is invested in further developing a community in full partnership with our schools. Prior to his appointment as associate superintendent of Human Resource, he served as the principal of Carson Middle School (CMS) for more than a dozen years where he served more than 1,200 students and more than 110 employees. He was also vice principal of CMS. Before coming back to Carson City, Mr. Sadler served Washoe County School District is various leadership capacities including dean of students for Incline Elementary School, administrative intern for Damonte Ranch High School, summer school coordinator for Hug High School and Sparks High School and Fine Arts Department chair for Sparks High School. Mr. Sadler has been an educator since 1997 and excelled as the music director at Damonte Ranch High School, Sparks High School and Traner Middle School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Music Education from the University of Nevada, Reno, a master’s degree in Education Administration and Supervision from the University of Phoenix, a Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) and Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) post-graduate coursework endorsements from Southern Utah University. Other leadership experience includes past president, lead negotiator and member of the Carson City Administrator’s Association, principal mentor for the University of Nevada’s “Nevada Leads” organization and past president and member for the Northern Nevada Band Director’s Association. In 2013, Mr. Sadler was an Administrator Award of Excellence winner for the Commission on Educational Technology as was appointed by Governor Brian Sandoval to the same commission in 2017. He was also appointed by state Superintendent Jhone Ebert to the Superintendent’s Principal Advisory Cabinet in 2020. He also volunteers regularly as a coach for little league and other baseball clubs in Reno.
Prior to his appointment as the new Director of Fiscal Services, Mr. Spencer Winward served as the finance manager/comptroller and general ledger and account manager for Lyon County School District. Prior to his school finance experience, he worked in the private sector with some tax and banking experience. He started his career in accounting by working as an accountant/assistant controller for Superior Lending Corporation in Ogden, Utah. Mr. Winward earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting with an emphasis in Financial Planning from Utah State University. He has four kids, three attending Lyon County schools, and his oldest recently completed her junior year of college after graduating from Dayton High School and WNC simultaneously.
Mrs. Christine Perkins, the new director of Grants and Special Projects, was previously the special projects coordinator and McKinney-Vento and foster care liaison for the Carson City School District. She came to Carson City from Washoe County School District where she served for 19 years. Perkins was part of the administrative team to open Kendyl Depoali Middle School as the assistant principal for 12 years. She also was dean of students, seventh and eighth grade English teacher, department lead, student government advisor, teacher mentor, long-term substitute and served on many committees focused on implementation of academic and behavior supports for students at Depoali, O’Brien and Swope Middle Schools in Reno. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education with an emphasis in English from UNR and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership Administration and Supervision from the University of Phoenix. She is also GATE certified. Mrs. Perkins grew up in Lake Tahoe and has been a Nevada resident for more than 30 years. She is passionate about continuing to grow partnerships with the community, staff and students where she lives and her children attend school and to continue her professional journey in the Carson City School district.
Prior to her appointment as the new Principal of Carson Middle School, Mrs. Amy Robinson served as the vice principal of Eagle Valley Middle School. She has served within the Carson City School district for nearly 25 years. She was the dean of students and administrative intern – acting as dean of students at Carson Middle School. She also taught sixth grade Science and sixth grade Math at Carson Middle. She was a second grade team teacher, Math facilitator, fourth grade teacher and first grade team teacher at Empire Elementary School. She began her teaching career as a remedial Reading teacher at Bordewich-Bray Elementary. Ms. Robinson earned her bachelor’s in Pre-Medicine and a master’s in Elementary Education from the University of Nevada, Reno. She also earned a master’s in Administration from Sierra Nevada College.
Mr. Shelby Tuttle, the new principal of Empire Elementary School has served within the Carson City School district since 2002. Most recently, he was the vice principal at Bordewich Bray Elementary and dean of students for Carson High School. He was also previously the vice principal and administrative intern – acting vice principal at Mark Twain Elementary School. Prior to those leadership roles, he was a Science teacher and coach (football and softball) at Carson High. He was an administrative intern as dean of students, a MAP coordinator, Science teacher and coach (basketball) at Eagle Valley Middle School. He was also a substitute teacher for the school district. Tuttle earned a bachelor’s in Secondary Education from the University of Nevada and later earned a master’s in Education from the University of Phoenix. He also earned a ELAD (English Language Acquisition and Development) endorsement from Southern Utah University. His career prior to being an educator was in sales and marketing. He has been heavily involved in youth sports and coaching since moving to Carson City in 1991. All three of his children are graduates of Carson High School, and his grandson attends elementary in the Carson City School District.
Prior to her appointment as the new Principal for Mark Twain Elementary School, Mrs. Chelise Crookshanks was the vice principal and the dean of students at Carson Middle School. Prior to that she was the assistant principal, dean of students, instructional coach and Chemistry, Advance Chemistry and Environmental Science teacher at White Pine High School in Ely, Nev. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry from the University of Nevada, Reno, a secondary education teaching credential from Sierra Nevada College, a master’s in Education Administration and Supervision from the University of Phoenix and a Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) post-graduate coursework endorsement from Southern Utah University.
Mr. Josh Billings, the new vice principal of Career and Technical Education (CTE) at Carson High School returns to the Carson City School District from Douglas County School District where he previously served as the vice principal of Carson Valley Middle School. Prior to that he taught Science and served as the Dean of Students at Carson High School. He worked at Cason Middle School as a STEM teacher and CTE Department Chair, coordinating various collaborations including STEM nights and “Family Engagement Nights.” He also taught Science at Eagle Valley Middle School and at Sierra Crest Academy in Minden, Nev. Mr. Billings earned a bachelor’s in Geography from the University of Nevada, Reno, a teaching certification and graduate education courses from Sierra Nevada College, a Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) and Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) post-graduate coursework endorsements from Southern Utah University and a master’s in Educational Leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno. Mr. Billings has also coached various sports and activities since 2005 and is excited to rejoin the ranks in Carson City where his two children attend school.
Mr. Jeremy Lewis has been with the Carson City School District for nearly 20 years, and joins Carson Middle School as the new vice principal from Pioneer Academy where he previously was the learning strategist, test coordinator and admin designee. He has also served as the district data analyst where he was the MasteryConnect coordinator, InfiniteCampus team member, elementary gradebook lead and curriculum, assessment and data analysis support. He was the middle school English Language Arts (ELA) implementation specialist for Race to the Top (2013-2017) where he facilitated teacher-developed curriculum and assessments based on Common Core aligned learning targets for ELA, English as a Second Language, Special Education. Mr. Lewis spent the first ten years in the Carson City School District at Carson Middle School as an eighth grade ELA teacher and Department Chair and an ELA Special Education teacher, case manager and co-teacher. Mr. Lewis earned a bachelor’s in Communications and Journalism from Sonoma State University, and a Master’s in Teaching in Secondary Education from Sierra Nevada College. He was honored as the Carson City School District Educator of the Year (2011-2012) for Carson Middle School and was the CMS Rotary Club Teacher of the Month (May 2012). Mr. Lewis began his career in education as a computer applications and graphic design teacher for the Regional Occupational Program at County Community High School in Marin County, Calif.
Before to her appointment as the new Dean of Students at Carson Middle School, Mrs. Kari Pryor served as the vice principal at Fremont Elementary School. Prior to that, she was the professional learning and family engagement coordinator for the Carson City School District. She has been a nationally recognized training associate for Thinking Collaborative (Cognitive Coaching) for more than 10 years and she holds an endorsement for Elementary Language Arts Development (ELAD). She was an adjunct professor for Sierra Nevada College in Reno where she planned for and facilitated elementary math methods and Elementary Language Arts methods courses to pre-service educators. Pryor was an Implementation Specialist for Carson Middle School and Eagle Valley Middle School where she supported and promoted initiatives associated with the Race to the Top grant. She was a regional professional development trainer for the Northwest Regional Training Program and the Western Nevada Regional Training Program. She served as the staff development trainer for the Professional Development for Douglas County School District and was an Elementary Education Teacher for Douglas County School District and for Maui County School District in Lanai City, Hawaii. She earned a bachelor’s in Elementary Education from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minn. and a master’s in Teaching from Grand Canyon University.
Mr. Greg Thetford, the new Vice Principal of Eagle Valley Middle School, joins the Carson City School District from Douglas County where he previously was the vice principal at Douglas High School. Prior to that, he moved out west from Arkansas where he was a principal, athletic director and bus driver at Cedar Ridge High School in Newark, Ark. Mr. Thetford also taught History at Central Junior High in Springdale, Ark. and at Marion Junior High in Marion, Ark. He also taught Math and coached at East Junior High in West Memphis, Ark. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and a master’s in Educational Leadership, Building Level Administration from Harding University in Searcy, Ark. He also studied at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark. and is a Ph.D. candidate for Leadership at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ken.
Prior to her appointment as the new Vice Principal of Bordewich Bray Elementary School, Dr. Carolyn Cook, served the Carson City School District as the K-12 math curriculum and assessment coordinator. She has also been an elementary summer school administrator and STEM coach at Mark Twain Elementary serving on numerous committees. She was adjunct faculty for the child development department for the University of La Verne in La Verne, Calif. and a kindergarten and first grade teacher at Shull Elementary School for the Bonita Unified School District in San Dimas, Calif. She taught Gifted and Talented students grades four through eight in Lyon County School District, taught kindergarten, first, second and fourth grade at Meneley Elementary in Douglas County and taught kindergarten and first grade at Dayton Elementary. Dr. Cook earned an associate’s in Liberal Studies from Allan Hancock Community College, a bachelor’s in Liberal Arts from California State University at Fresno, a master’s in Teaching from Grand Canyon University and a Ph.D. in K-12 Educational Leadership from Azusa Pacific University.
Mr. Jeff Hurzel, the new Vice Principal of Fremont Elementary School, was previously the TOSA (teacher on special assignment) Dean of Students at Carson Middle School. Prior to that he was the Electives Department Chair and the Culinary Arts Teacher at CMS. He earned a bachelor’s in Marketing and Business Management from the University of Nevada, Reno and a master’s in Educational Leadership from Sierra Nevada College. He has also well known for his effort coaching Basketball and Track and Field.
Prior to her appointment as the new Special Projects Coordinator for McKinney Vento and Foster Care Liaison, Ms. Hannah Etchison, was a developmental specialist for Nevada Early Intervention Services where she provided individual and group clinical developmental and support services for children 0-3 years at risk of delays. Before that, she was the 21st Century Community Learning Center program coordinator at Carson High School. She has also served as a safe school professional for Echo Loder Elementary in Washoe County and as an instructor for the Children’s Cabinet in Reno. She earned a bachelor’s in Human Development & Family Studies and a master’s in Human Development & Family Studies with a certification in Addiction Treatment Services from the University of Nevada, Reno.
(Carson City School District contributed to this report.)