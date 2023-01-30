Four Carson High School seniors enrolled in Veterinary Advanced Studies through the school’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program are participating in a semester-long internship at the Nevada Humane Society.
The internship is a capstone-experience for students in the Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Career Cluster and a culmination of four years of CTE study. The senior CTE students participating include Yesica Andrade, Layla Ruybal-Ault, Parker Story and Kelly Strasser.
The community-based partnership through the Carson City Shelter Manager Caly Johnson, provides students with a chance to learn about the daily responsibilities of a veterinarian and observe surgical procedures performed by veterinary staff. Additionally, student-interns are able to:
- Socialize cats, dogs and small animals such as guinea pigs and rabbits currently up for adoption
- Provide kennel care
- Participate in vaccination clinics
- Work the front desk, honing their communications and customer service skills
- Ride along with Nevada Humane Society Animal Control Officers
"Our goal with the CTE program is to give students real-world experience and the skills they need to succeed in their chosen careers," said Josh Billings, vice principal at Carson High overseeing CTE and Fine Arts. "The Veterinary Science Advance Studies internship is just one of the many opportunities we have coordinated to offer to help students achieve that goal."
The school's CTE program provides students with the skills and training they need to succeed in today's workforce, including internships and other hands-on learning opportunities, he continued.
The Veterinary Science Advance Studies internship is one of many great opportunities for the participating students to explore their interest in the field and gain valuable experience.
It's a clear example of the benefits of CTE programs that not only enhance the student's education, but also helps them to make informed decisions about their future careers.
On a national level, CTE encompasses 94% of high school students and 13 million postsecondary students in the United States and includes high schools, career centers, community and technical colleges, four-year universities and more.
Out of Carson High School’s 2,240 students, more than 1,700 are enrolled in CTE courses.
Additionally, CTE is a major part of the solution to myriad national economic and workforce problems, such as high school dropout rates, a weakened economy, global competitiveness and massive layoffs, Billings said. At a time when opportunity for employment is so critical, CTE programs in every community are ensuring students are equipped with the skills to successfully enter the workforce.
Nevada’s CTE students also experience a higher graduation rate than non-CTE students: 98.25%.
(Carson City School District)