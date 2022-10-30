In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Carson High School NJROTC cadets sold pink aiguillettes to wear on their uniforms with all proceeds donated to the Carson Tahoe Health Cancer Center.
The battalion provided an oversized check in the amount of $1,000 to Carson Tahoe Health representatives Angelina Craig, director of philanthropy, and Brittany Munns, philanthropy coordinator, yesterday on the football field.
“To help raise awareness has been very special to me because I had an aunt who died of cancer a few years ago,” said Carson High School senior, 17-year-old Cadet Kiana Hillis, Lt. Cmdr. and Alpha Company Commander. “Being able to support and donate to the breast cancer awareness cause really means a lot to me. I have loved being able to represent those affected by cancer with these aiguillettes. It’s very emotional, and I am proud of all the cadets who participated to help raise awareness.”
Aiguillettes are ornamental shoulder cords worn on a uniform.
Those who purchased cords have proudly worn them throughout the month of October. The pink cords helped unify the platoon and represented the unit’s support for those affected by breast cancer.
“My grandpa died of cancer a few years ago, and it was really rough,” said 15-year-old sophomore Jocelyn Hagen, Seaman and 4th Platoon 1st Squad Leader. “There’s a lot of things I wish I could go back and change, so just being able to support any type of cancer right now really means so much to me. This is just a great opportunity in NJROTC to support those in need.”
The pink aiguillettes were worn during the Carson High Senator’s homecoming game during the color guard presentation and throughout the month during uniform days. The fundraiser was designed to bring more awareness about breast cancer to the cadets and to help the community by supporting those in need. “This is my first year in the NJROTC program, and I really enjoy it,” said Vivi Mellow, 14-year-old freshman and Seaman Apprentice.
“It makes me feel proud to be in the program and spread awareness and help fundraise for breast cancer patients.”
The battalion will again be seen in uniform with the pink aiguillettes this Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, as they march in the Nevada Day Parade.