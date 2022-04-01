After collecting pre-filled baskets, plastic baskets and basket stuffers, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada are distributing Easter baskets for children in our community who may not otherwise receive a traditional Easter basket.
“We are so grateful for our generous donors and volunteers who continue to make the lives of children in our community, a little brighter,” said Lisa Ross, director of community outreach and engagement, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. “This event provides a double gift opportunity in that we are gifting the baskets to the parents and in turn they or the ‘Easter Bunny’ are gifting to their children.”
Through the generosity of the community, more than 1,200 children will receive age-appropriate baskets.
Each basket has a maximum value of $20 and has been filled with toys, clothing, toiletries, books, gift cards and treats appropriate for the gender and age of the recipients.
This event will be for adults only who are picking-up baskets for pre-registered children.
For more information on Operation Easter Basket 2022, you can visit their website.