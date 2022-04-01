Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds With Blowing Dust and Choppy Lake Conditions on Sunday and Monday... A series of weak disturbances will brush north of our area this weekend. Westerly winds sustained 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph is likely across much of the region. Wind prone areas may see gusts up to 50 mph which may be hazardous to high profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility in some areas on Sunday and Monday afternoon/evenings across portions of western Nevada, in addition to parts of Lassen and eastern Modoc counties in California. Choppy boating conditions can be expected Sunday and Monday on Lake Tahoe, Pyramid Lake, and Lahontan Reservoir. Sierra ridges on Monday afternoon into early Tuesday will see gusts of 70 to 90 mph which may impact high elevation outdoor recreation.