The Churchill County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance locating a man who has been reported missing.
The sheriff's office say Don Hesselgesser's truck was located in the desert southwest of town near the Moon Dunes area near Fallon earlier this month.
An investigation into his welfare and whereabouts reveals he was last seen at his residence by his family several weeks before his truck was located.
The sheriff's office says it's not unusual for Hesselgesser to rock hunt and lose track of time exploring without checking in with friends of family members.
To date deputies have searched the area via airplane and ground crews with no success in locating him.
If you have any information that would assist us in the search, you are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (775)423-3116 and leave a message for Deputy Jason Stritenberger, Corporal Sam White or Corporal Jason Fenner.