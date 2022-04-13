At today's regular meeting of the Reno City Council, the Council approved an Exclusive Franchise Agreement between Bird and the City of Reno for an E-Scooter Share Program in the Downtown and Midtown areas.
The City of Reno is providing this micro mobility service to our residents in order to support Council’s strategic priority to improve infrastructure, climate change and environmental sustainability. The expansion of micro mobility options aligns with the City of Reno's sustainability goals, which include reducing vehicle emissions and traffic congestion and improving air quality.
“Bird is honored to partner with the City of Reno to launch our eco-friendly scooter program for residents and visitors,” said Brian Buccella, Senior Vice President of Global Policy. “We are committed to working with the community to increase transportation access to all residents as well as helping the city meet their sustainability goals.”
The three-year agreement includes a 90-day notice for termination for any reason. The initial fleet size will include about 250 e-scooters and will be introduced to the Downtown and Midtown areas later this month during an official launch event by the City of Reno and partners. The fleet will phase up over the course of about one month, and the full fleet will be available in June. Bird is responsible for fleet management, including the relocation and removal of vehicles and charging of the vehicles.
E-scooter riders are encouraged to wear helmets in order to protect themselves from serious head injuries.
Bird prohibits riders under the age of 18 from operating an e-scooter. It is also unlawful in Reno for more than one person to operate a single e-scooter.
Technological advances allow Bird and the City of Reno to monitor and enforce where scooters are parked in between use, keeping our sidewalks clear and safe.
(City of Reno assisted with this story)