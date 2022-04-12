Sponsored by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International and celebrated annually, this week honors the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens.
City of Reno officials recognized National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and honor City of Reno staff by reading an official proclamation on Tuesday
The public is invited to join the celebration by submitting notes of thanks and encouragement to the hardworking men and women of Reno Dispatch.
"The dedicated dispatchers at Reno Dispatch work around the clock, answering emergency calls, and dispatching emergency personnel and equipment,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “I hope everyone takes a moment to thank the team for all they do for our community.”
Reno Dispatch is the largest public safety communications center in northern Nevada and the primary link to public safety services in Reno and Washoe County.
It processes about 500,000 calls annually ranging from structure and wildland fires to burglaries in progress, medical calls, domestic disputes and missing persons.
Reno Dispatch provides emergency and non-emergency communications services for the Reno Police Department; Reno Fire Department; University Police Services (including University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College); and the Reno Marshal’s Office.
For more information about Public Safety Dispatch, visit Reno.gov or call 775-334-2370.