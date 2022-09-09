Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson is slated to deliver his State of the City Address Monday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. in the Sparks Legislative Building, 745 4th Street. During his video and live speech, Mayor Lawson, joined by members of the Sparks City Council, will discuss the city’s resiliency, vision, staff successes and pandemic recovery.
“I’m excited to deliver the State of the City address,” said Mayor Lawson. “I’m proud to talk about our staff and all they have accomplished in the past year. The address also gives me the great opportunity to discuss important initiatives we’re pursuing.”
Sparks City Councilmembers Donald Abbott, Dian VanderWell, Paul Anderson, Charlene Bybee and Kristopher Dahir will also be featured in the video portion of the address, discussing important city topics.
Mayor Lawson was first elected to the Sparks City Council in November 2010, reelected in 2014 and 2018, and was appointed Mayor Pro Tempore in November 2018. He was sworn in as the city’s 26th Mayor on September 14, 2020.
Directly following the State of the City Address, attendees are invited to a reception in the lobby of the Legislative Building.
The regular Sparks City Council meeting will begin at 2 p.m.