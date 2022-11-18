Columbia Sportswear, a global outdoor leader known for its innovative outdoor apparel and footwear, joined the Reno community with the opening of its brand store at The Summit Shopping Center.
To celebrate the opening, Columbia held a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 18, and will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11.
The Reno store will be the largest Columbia brand store to date and the first of its kind in the Reno-Tahoe community, making it an extra special store for Nevadans to shop for gifts this holiday season.
“We are excited to bring Columbia Sportswear to the Reno, Sparks, and Tahoe communities,” said Russell Anderson, Vice President of Retail Stores. “With the largest concentration of ski resorts in North America, Reno, Tahoe, and Columbia Sportswear are a perfect fit. Whether you’re hitting the slopes at Diamond Peak, taking the family for some fresh air along Tom Cooke Trail, or gearing up for an overnight in the Sierras – Columbia’s performance apparel, footwear and accessories will ensure you stay warm, dry, cool, and protected. The Summit opening is the perfect time to score those early Black Friday deals and get all your holiday shopping done for the adventurer in your family!”
Columbia will be helping to raise funds for Planet WaterFoundation; through December 31, shoppers at all US Columbia Sportswear Brand and Factory stores will have the opportunity to round their purchase to the next dollar or donate at check-out.
Planet Water Foundation is focused on bringing clean water to the world’s most impoverished communities through the installation of community-based water filtration systems and implementing Water-Health and Hygiene Education programs.
To learn more about the Planet Water Foundation, you can visit: Planet Water Foundation - Clean water, sanitation & hygiene education (planet-water.org)