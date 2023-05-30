Washoe County Health District is holding a COVID-19 vaccine event this Saturday at Reno Town Mall.

The vaccines will be administered at the Friends of the Library book sale at Reno Town Mall at 4001 South Virginia Street, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents 65 years and older are now eligible for a second bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, certain people who are immunocompromised may receive an additional Bivalent vaccine per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

Those 65 and older can receive a second bivalent vaccine if it’s been four months since the last bivalent vaccine was administered. Certain individuals who are immunocompromised may receive the second bivalent vaccine if it’s been two months since the first bivalent vaccine was administered, and if authorized by their medical provider or doctor.

All people 6 months and older individuals are authorized to receive a single bivalent dose or more depending on their age and previous vaccination status.

Additionally, a person who has not received any COVID-19 vaccine may receive a single dose of a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for most ages.

The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) continues to provide COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 6 months of age and older at its clinic on 1001 E. 9th St., Building B. Residents can call 775-328-2427 to make an appointment or walk in. Second bivalent doses, as well as the new bivalent vaccine schedule for all ages have been available since May 1, 2023.

WCHD also continues to host COVID-19 vaccine events for those 5 and older – find the schedule here. Appointments are no longer necessary.

The updated COVID-19 bivalent COVID-19 vaccine provides protection from common COVID-19 omicron variants that are currently circulating in the community; therefore, the FDA has authorized it for all doses administered to those six months of age or older. The monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines will no longer be used per direction from the FDA and CDC.

For children aged six months to five years, the FDA provided the following update:

Children 6 months through 5 years of age who are unvaccinated may receive a two-dose series of the Moderna bivalent vaccine (6 months through 5 years of age) OR a three-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine (6 months through 4 years of age). Children who are 5 years of age may receive two doses of the Moderna bivalent vaccine or a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine.

Children 6 months through 5 years of age who have received one, two or three doses of a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine may receive a bivalent vaccine, but the number of doses that they receive will depend on the vaccine and their vaccination history.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center is available weekly. Schedule an appointment here.

(Washoe County)