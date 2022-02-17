Two people were killed in a truck rollover crash on U.S. 93 in Elko County earlier this month.
Nevada State Police say it happened on February 4, around 7 a.m. near mile marker 8, approximately 66 miles south of Wells.
NSP says a 2000 Dodge Ram truck was heading north when it went off the right side of the road, then crossed over both lanes and then went off the left side of the road where it overturned.
NSP says both driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the truck - as it overturned.
The driver, 33-year-old Brandon Madieros of Gardnerville and passenger, 33-year-old Molly Adams of Lake Elsinore, California both died on scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.). If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, contact Trooper Mitchell Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111. Reference case # 2202-00239.