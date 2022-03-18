Weather Alert

...MODEST SYSTEM WITH SHOWERS AND INCREASED WINDS THIS WEEKEND... A fast moving storm system will move across the region Saturday into early Sunday, bringing breezy winds with chances for rain and snow showers Saturday into Saturday evening, followed by chilly conditions with brisk northwest to north winds Sunday. * SNOW: Projected snowfall amounts are up to 3 inches above 5000 feet across northeastern California including the Tahoe Basin, and 3-6 inches and locally up to 8 inches for the Sierra above 7000 feet. * SNOWFALL NOTE: Snowfall projections are for unpaved surfaces. Roads are likely to remain mainly wet with mountain snow showers Saturday until mid afternoon, when heavier snowfall rates could bring periods of slushy or snow-covered passes for a few hours into Saturday evening. Check with CALTRANS for road conditions before traveling in the Sierra or northeast California on Saturday. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated brief thunderstorms are possible between 2 and 8 PM Saturday for west central Nevada, producing a few lightning strikes, short bursts of heavier rainfall, and very small hail. * WINDS: For Saturday, southwest to west winds with peak gusts 25-40 mph for lower elevations, 40-50 mph in wind prone areas along Highway 395, and 60-80 mph for Sierra ridges. For Sunday, northwest to north wind gusts 20-30 mph, except gusts around 35 mph for Mineral County and southern Mono County. Next week will be dry and much warmer with highs well into the 70s for lower elevations and 60s for Sierra valleys by next Wednesday and Thursday.