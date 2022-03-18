One person has died in a crash in Sun Valley Friday night.
Nevada State Police say the crash happened in the area of Sun Valley Blvd. and Rampion Way around 7:00 p.m.
Two sedans were involved that injured 3 people.
One person was transported to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
Two other people were injured and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Rampion Way and Prosser Way will be closed for the next few hours as police investigate.
