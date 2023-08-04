Democratic U.S. Representative Dina Titus is urging Congress to ban helicopters in wild horse roundups.
This, in the wake of a viral video documenting a wild horse snapping it's leg and ultimately dying during a helicopter roundup in the Antelope Range in Nevada.
Congresswoman Titus is calling on the House Committee on Natural Resources' leadership to hold a hearing on her 'Wild Horse and Burro Protection Act of 2023.'
"The BLM is charged with humanely managing the wild horses and burros population. We have seen pictures lately and we know from longtime experience that humanely is dropped from their agenda. They chase horses down with helicopters which is just horrendous on the horses and many die and get crippled," said (D-NV) Congresswoman Dina Titus.
Since 2017, BLM has obligated $22.5 Million in taxpayer funding for helicopter roundups, and $6.5 Million in 2022 alone.
Titus says the removal of helicopters and the introduction of fertility darts would be safer, more effective, and a job creator.
"It would be a lot cheaper if you hired a cowboy to do a roundup then to contract with these helicopter companies. And, they only use a few different ones, I think there is some kind of cozy relationship between the companies and the BLM," said Titus.
Wild horse advocates rallied in front of the Nevada BLM office in Reno on Friday.
They've been putting the focus on the 2023 Antelope Complex-North Gather.
On the agency's website, the daily gather report shows 19 deaths since that particular gather started on July 9th.
Wild horse advocates say it can be done a better way.
"This is wrong, this is not compassion. We are the American taxpayers we pay these people, we pay them but we don't pay them for this," said American Wild Horse Campaign representative and wild horse owner Elaine Profit.
"We need to bring a moratorium on the wild horse roundups until an evaluation is being done," said Nationwide Wild Horse Freedom Nevada Director Grayson Hawk
"These animals are really ancient presences and their cradle of evolution is here in North America, and they're a wonderful compliment actually to the other species and animals," said Nationwide Wild Horse Freedom Nevada Director Craig Downer
We've reached out to Nevada BLM and are waiting to hear back.