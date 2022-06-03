The Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum (The Discovery) is celebrating Pride Month in the next installment of Social Science on Saturday, June 4 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Explore the science of rainbows, create a communal art installation using LEDs, delve into the science of self esteem, witness drag queen science demonstrations, learn about LGBTQ+ people in STEM fields, and more.
Social Science is The Discovery’s wildly popular adults-only, brain-building event series that features live science demonstrations, hands-on labs, expert presentations, a live DJ, beer and wine, as well as food provided by Savor Reno Sparks.
The next, and final, event in the 2022 Social Science series is True Crime this September.
Tickets are available for purchase at nvdm.org.
Tickets for Social Science: Pride are $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers in advance, and $30 at the door. Admission includes two drinks and complimentary tasty bites from Liberty Food & Wine Exchange. Must be 21 years or older to attend.