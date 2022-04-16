Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Wind prone areas: 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...until 5 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Continue to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans. &&