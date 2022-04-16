Cookies for Kindness partnered up with local non-profits to give out Easter baskets and dinner kits to families in need today.
The organizations Ashlee's Toy Closet and The Katie Grace Foundation helped make and give out the Easter baskets at The Bridge Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They had four distribution dates for pre-registered families this month, with this weekend being the final day.
Thomas Hill from Cookies for Kindness, says they handed out 2,100 Easter baskets and 1,000 family sized dinners.
About Cookies for Kindness:
"To show kindness to our community by sharing fresh baked goods, organizing holiday dinners and barbecues for seniors, disabled veterans and families in transition."